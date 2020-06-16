DFA now allows online payment for passports

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Passport applications can now be paid online through credit and debit cards, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Tuesday.

The partnership between DFA and PayMaya Philippines, Inc. allows for the ideal contactless transaction as the government imposes measures on physical distancing amid the pandemic.

Previously, passport applicants who secured an online appointment could only pay over the counter.

“This required leaving their homes and going to the nearest accredited Bayad Center where they could pay for their passport application. This new system of paying through credit and debit cards offers faster and real-time payment without having to leave the safety of their own homes,” the DFA said.

The public may now also opt to have their passports delivered using DFA’s Passport Online Appointment System.

“While applicants still have the option to pick up their passport at the Consular Office where they made their application, the department strongly recommends that applicants avail of the courier service to avoid exposure and health risks in light of the pandemic,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com



