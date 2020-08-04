DepEd reminds teachers: No need to buy gadgets

MANILA – Despite the shift towards other alternative learning delivery modes, the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday reminded teachers that there is no urgent need to buy laptops or computers.

Undersecretary Alain Pascua clarified that despite the availability of online learning as a teaching mode this coming school year, there is no urgent need for laptops for teachers and students alike.

“The beauty of our approach is that we have options available for everyone. Hindi lamang para sa may laptop, o may cellphone ang bagong school year (The new school year is not just for those who have laptops or cellphones),” Pascua said in a news release.

DepEd, however, recognizes the importance of having the right equipment for the task at hand, and is striving to immediately provide Public School Teachers with laptops and other equipment.

As early as April, the Office of the Undersecretary for Administration (OUA) has released a Memorandum allowing school heads to release/lend equipment to teachers.

OUA Memo 00-0420-0029 provides guidelines enabling public school teachers to borrow IT (information technology) equipment such as desktop computers, laptops, tablet PCs, and smartphones from their schools for use during the pandemic and in preparation for school year 2020-2021.

Similarly, a set of guidelines was also prescribed for select learners who wish to borrow equipment from the school through OUA Memo 00-0720-0063, subject to the approval of the School Head. The Learner Enrollment and Survey Form (LESF) will be the primary basis for identifying learners who may borrow devices, with priority given for learners with disabilities.

Under the Digital Rise Program, Pascua added that DepEd is moving towards the direction of providing all schools with the appropriate IT equipment, including laptops for all public school teachers.

“How can we expect teachers to teach our learners about technology when they do not have the right equipment to do so? We are now trying to fast track our Digital Rise Program, in line with the President’s direction to move towards online and digital learning,” he added. (PR)