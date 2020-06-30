DepEd mulls enrollment extension until July 15

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) is considering the extension of enrollment in public schools until July 15.

In a radio interview, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said she has received many requests from parents for an extension in enrollment, which ends today, June 30.

“Kasi malaki ang demand maski nagkaroon ng kalituhan kung kailan [ang pasukan]. Kami, hindi kami nagbabago na ang talagang pag-umpisa ng klase ay (There’s an increased demand even there had been confusion on the opening of classes. We did not change the opening of classes which is) August 24,” she added.

With the extension of the enrollment for two more weeks, Briones said they would study the move since parents could not decide immediately if they would send their children to school and which school to choose.

“We want to encourage parents to send their children to school dahil maiiwanan ang mga anak nila (because their children might be left behind),” she added.

Data from the department show that as of June 30, about 15,907,786 learners have already enrolled for the school year 2020 to 2021.

Of the total number of enrollees, 15,222,315 learners are from public schools and 672,403 from private schools.

Region 4A logged the highest number of enrollees at 2,319,130 while the Cordillera Administrative Region logged the lowest number of enrollees at 273,141.

The enrollees are from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking alternative learning system. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





