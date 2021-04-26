DENR, Manila probe possible oil spill in Manila Bay

MANILA – The Manila City government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Manila Bay Coordinating Office (DENR-MBCO) are investigating a possible oil spill in Manila Bay.

A report sent by Department of Public Service (DPS) officer-in-charge Kenneth Amurao to Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso stated that on Saturday, a possible oil spill activity was observed during the conduct of a regular cleanup along the shoreline of Manila Bay in Roxas Boulevard.

DPS is still waiting for a detailed report on the result of the water quality analysis by the DENR-MBCO.

“Yellow stains can be seen in the water surrounding a yacht moored beside the sea wall of the Manila Yacht Club,” the DPS report stated.

Immediately, an ocular inspection was launched by the DENR-MBCO together with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Amurao said the DENR took samples of the water and sent them to the Environmental Management Bureau.

The oil spill has spread to about 500 meters in the area, according to the DENR.

The PCG posted on Facebook Monday that its Marine Environmental Protection Group–Manila and sub-station at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex inspected suspected vessel, M/V Sarangani, on Sunday and found out that the only crew member on board was oiler Escolastico Bunyi, who also served as caretaker.

The PCG discovered that the source of the liquid waste was the cooling system of M/V Sarangani and issued an Inspection Apprehension Report to its owner, Emil Neri, for violating marine pollution ordinances.

“Spilling, leaking, pumping, pouring, emitting, emptying, or dumping oil and gas, ballast water and other wastes from any marine vessel or fishing boat using, in transient or navigating its waters are prohibited,” according to Section 3A of City Ordinance No. 8371 or the Environmental Code of the City of Manila, Article III-Marine and Freshwater Resources.

Violation of the ordinance could lead to the closure of the establishment and revocation of the business permit. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

