DENR gives Christmas cheers to indigent PCMC patients

MANILA – In line with its ComPassion Project and continuing stakeholder partnership, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently conducted a gift-giving activity for the indigent patients of the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC).

The DENR ComPassion Project was launched on May 11, 2020, as a community outreach initiative that initially aimed to support the government’s fight against COVID-19 and ensure the welfare and protection of DENR employees.

“The ComPassion Project now goes beyond its initial cause to help those affected by the pandemic. We want the project to also extend a helping hand to those in need not only because of this health crisis. That is the true essence of compassion,” DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said in a statement on Sunday.

DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs and DENR’s Association of Career Executives (ACE) president Jonas R. Leones, Undersecretary for Finance, Information Systems and Climate Change Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, Strategic Communication and Initiatives Service director Hiro V. Masuda led the turnover of Christmas gift bags for the children at the PCMC ward to PCMC Ancillary Department Manager Neonita Benafin.

The gift bags included an environmental craft book, DENR-produced books on biodiversity and climate change and toys from McDonald’s Philippines.

“The DENR ACE joins this activity as a way of advocating programs for the community in pursuit of the DENR mission and vision. Through these children’s books, the youth will learn about caring for the environment and natural resources, and climate change in a colorful and interesting way,” Leones said.

“Christmas, as they say, is for children. And this year, though we may have not personally greeted them because of the restrictions of the pandemic, we hope that we can spread joy and cheer to them through this simple gift-giving activity,” Masuda said.

The activity was conducted in coordination with PCMC OIC Executive Director Sonia B. Gonzalez.

DENR and PCMC have been long-time partners in various initiatives, such as the annual bloodletting activity.

In July 2021, DENR employees donated blood as part of the agency’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response efforts.

The DENR also provided free transportation to medical front-liners using its fleet of buses. (PR)

