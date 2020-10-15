Demand for gadgets in Ilocos Region up 200%

DAGUPAN CITY – The demand for electronic gadgets in the Ilocos Region rose by a whopping 200 percent as some workers shift to working from home and online classes have started, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Based on our monitoring, there is at least a 200-percent demand increase for gadgets like desktop computers, laptops, and mobile phones,” DTI Ilocos Region director Grace Baluyan said in an interview on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the demand for traditional school supplies has dropped by more than 50 percent because of the blended learning instructions amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Baluyan said those for ballpen, notebooks, sharpener, ruler, and other basic school commodities have fallen this school year since the opening of classes on Oct. 5.

However, there is a gradual price increase for a particular crayon brand and pad paper for Grades 1 to 4 based on their assessment and monitoring of school supply retailers in the region, she added.

Baluyan urged consumers to report opportunistic businesses and establishments for proper legal actions.

In a separate interview, DTI provincial director Natalia Dalaten said most of the complaints they have received in the previous months were related to defective electronic gadgets and deceptive or false claims on the items being sold. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com