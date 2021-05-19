Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip rises to 213

by: Anadolu |
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip rises to 213

GAZA CITY, Palestine – The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of the offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 213, including 61 children and 36 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said Tuesday the number of injuries also climbed to 1,442.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the blockaded enclave.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community. (Anadolu)

Suggested Videos

Panoorin Pink Supermoon

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS


DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE