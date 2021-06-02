‘Dante’ likely to make landfall over Bataan Wednesday night

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Dante has changed its track and may likely make landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Ariel Rojas said.

“Dante” was last seen over the northwestern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon, or 115 kilometers southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Rojas said “Dante” is now moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

“It will turn north northwestward before making a landfall over Bataan. By Friday, it is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression (category), and a remnant low pressure area (LPA) by Saturday,” he said.

Earlier, PAGASA forecast “Dante” to reach the Marinduque area Wednesday afternoon, and to make a landfall over the Quezon-Batangas area.

The TS has maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Calabarzon, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Zambales, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Central Luzon, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Mimaropa, Negros Oriental, and Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been hoisted over Romblon, Marinduque, the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud), the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Lubang Islands), Batangas, Cavite, Bataan, and the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy).

Also under Signal No 2 are the western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor), Zambales, the western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente), and the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen).

Strong winds to gale-force winds are possible over these areas, PAGASA said.

On the other hand, areas under TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the northern portion of Palawan (Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands), the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the western portion of Quezon (Lucena City, City of Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Padre Burgos), the western and central portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Majayjay, Magdalena, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pila, Victoria, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Bay, Alaminos, Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro).

Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Tarlac, the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Antonio, City of Gapan, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Jaen, Zaragoza, Licab, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa), the rest of Pangasinan, the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay), and La Union are also under Signal No. 1.

These areas may experience strong breeze to near gale conditions which may cause very light damage to structures and vegetation, according to PAGASA.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where under TCWS No. 2, and the remaining seaboards of Bicol Region.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1, the remaining seaboards of the Visayas, the seaboard of Caraga, the northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com

