‘Dante’ decelerates, to bring scattered rains over parts of Luzon

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Dante slightly decelerated and will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon, the weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

“Dante” now moves northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour. It was last seen 255 km. west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The TS has maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate and at times heavy rains are still possible, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of northern Luzon. Sea travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters.

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western seaboard of northern Luzon and mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to the sea.

Meanwhile, weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was last seen 820 km. east of Virac, Catanduanes.

“It (LPA) has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, and may possibly dissipate in the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com

