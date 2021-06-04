‘Dante’ death toll climbs to 6

MANILA – The death toll in the onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante has reached six, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

In its update, the agency said deaths from the storm include one from Western Visayas, one from Central Visayas, two from Davao Region, and two from Soccsksargen.

Meanwhile, the number of injured was placed at two, both reported in the Davao Region.

Three were reported missing — two in Eastern Visayas and one in Davao Region.

The NDRRMC added that search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing for three missing persons. It added that all casualty figures are subject for verification and validation.

Families affected by ‘Dante’ were placed at 12,260 or 55,226 persons residing in 177 barangays in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

Of this figure, 4,439 families or around 16,680 individuals are being sheltered in 140 evacuation centers. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

