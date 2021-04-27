Dagupan reactivates task force in beaches for long weekend

DAGUPAN CITY – The city government will reactivate its task force formed during this year’s Holy Week to enforce minimum public health standards at the Tondaligan and Pugaro beaches for the upcoming long weekend.

“People will surely flock to the beaches, so we are going to use the same exact task force who will man the areas for the three-day weekend from April 30 to May 2,” Mayor Marc Brian Lim said in an interview on Tuesday.

In Proclamation No. 1133 issued last week, Malacañang declared April 30 a special non-working day in the city in observance of the annual Bangus Festival.

On May 1, a regular holiday in observance of Labor Day, Pangasinan will also celebrate Pistay Dayat (Sea Festival), a thanksgiving feast for the year’s abundant harvest from the sea.

Traditionally, both events draw large crowds at the beaches not just in the city but on all beaches of the province.

Despite the swimming ban at the Tondaligan Beach still being in effect, it has been observed that bikers, joggers, families, and groups of friends troop to the beach on weekends. A bigger number of beachgoers is expected on holidays, Lim said.

The task force includes the Dagupan City police, Public Order and Safety Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, auxiliary forces like the Philippine Navy, and the barangay security forces, he added.

Pugaro Beach is included in the areas being monitored as this island barangay’s beach is becoming popular especially with the beautiful sunsets of the Lingayen Gulf.

Capitalizing on the newfound popularity, an entrepreneur established a café overlooking the Lingayen Gulf, it’s named Bueracay Beach Café, taken from the word ‘buer’ which means sand in the local language.

It can be reached through a motorboat ride from the Magsaysay Fish Market area at the city proper, or by land via Binmaley town.

Meanwhile, Lim said Dagupeños may celebrate the Bangus Festival 2021 on their own while observing health protocols.

“We asked Malacañang for a special non-working holiday on April 30. A day when the biggest event, the Kalutan ed Dalan, of the month-long Bangus Festival is being held,” he said.

He added that the city is looking forward to the time when the people can gather again for a safe celebration of the Bangus Festival.

“But for now, we are in the middle of the pandemic, so we should be satisfied with at least remembering the essence and importance of Bangus Festival to us Dagupeños and to the economy,” Lim said. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com

