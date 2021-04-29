Dagupan marks Bangus fest via fingerlings dispersal

DAGUPAN CITY – Some 1,200 bangus (milkfish) fingerlings have been dispersed at the city’s river system while 60,000 bangus fingerlings have been turned over by the city government to marginalized fisherfolk as part of the Bangus Festival 2021 celebration.

“April 30 as you may all know is the culminating day of the Bangus Festival, that is the Kalutan ed Dalan (grilling at the streets). Because we are in the middle of this pandemic and still under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), we cannot celebrate Bangus Festival as much as we want to because there are restrictions in terms of mass gathering, among others,” Mayor Marc Brian Lim said during the program on Thursday at the River Cruise here.

The fingerlings were from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Lim is optimistic that the festival will again be experienced by the people after the pandemic ends.

“We are looking forward to that day where we can go back to better normal. It is natural for us to dream about it also for Dagupan City. I don’t think any of the festivals being held in the country, Dinagyang, Sinulog, Panagbenga, and the like, will stop happening. All of it will continue at some point in time,” he said.

April 30 is a special non-working day in the city of Dagupan by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 1133 dated April 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, Lim activated a joint task force composed of the Dagupan City police, Philippine National Police (PNP) maritime, Public Order and Safety Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Waste Management Division, Tondaligan Park Administration, Barangay Bonuan Gueset security force, auxiliary teams from the uniformed service, and volunteer groups.

This is to ensure that minimum health standard protocols are observed, as well as implement the no swimming policy of the city government.

The task force will also be in charge of keeping cleanliness in the park.

“In the Executive Order, we deputized them to call out those who will litter in the park,” he said.

Preparation was in full swing for the holding of Bangus Festival 2020 however, everything was halted after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the whole of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine starting midnight of March 17, 2020 until April 12, 2020.

Bangus Festival was launched in 2002 by the late Mayor Benjamin Lim, the mayor’s father.

Traditionally, it is held for 10 days and culminates on April 30 with the Kalutan ed Dalan, a grand street party where participants with grill bangus enjoy the music from the bands performing at different stages strategically placed along the central business district of the city. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com

