DA advises C. Luzon farmers to harvest early as typhoon nears

by: Philippine News Agency |
ITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Office in Central Luzon on Friday advised farmers to harvest their crops early to avoid being damaged by Typhoon “Rolly” which now packs maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

Lahat ng magsasaka ay pinapayuhan na anihin ang mga tanim na palay na nasa 70 percent maturity stage pataas (All farmers are advised to harvest their palay that are at 70 percent maturity stage and above),” the DA said.

The DA likewise encouraged farmer cooperatives that have combine harvesters, tractors, and mechanical dryers to help fellow farmers to save crops that might be affected by the weather disturbance.

Farmers who will harvest their crops just before the typhoon hit must use mechanical dryers for the newly-harvested palay.

Muli nating buhayin ang bayanihan at ipagdasal ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa (Let us revive the ‘bayanihan’ spirit and pray for the safety of each other),” it added. Zorayda Tecson /PNA – northboundasia.com



