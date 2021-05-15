Customs condemns over P760-M forfeited goods in Q1

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has condemned PHP763-million worth of forfeited goods for the first quarter of the year.

Of the total, PHP364 million were counterfeit cigarettes while PHP197.49 million were forfeited cigarettes and agricultural products, a BOC news release stated on Friday.

The other condemned items were unsafe and hazardous food, raw products, and poultry needs, PHP111 million; some PHP51.276 million worth of smuggled automobiles; garments, assorted goods, and general merchandise valued at PHP31 million; mechanical and electric goods estimated at PHP1.577 million; chemicals worth P5.535 million; and scrap metals amounting to P1 million.

“The goods, prior to their disposal, underwent legal procedures and were forfeited in favor of the government for violation of various pertinent provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” the BOC stated.

Destruction is one of the modes of disposing of seized or abandoned shipments. Village officials and the media may witness the procedure for transparency. Christine Cudis / PNA – northboundasia.com

