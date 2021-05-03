Customs clears 1st batch of Sputnik V vaccines

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has cleared the first batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines that arrived over the weekend.

BOC-Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan assured that the vaccines would be precleared in its one-stop shop to ensure that documents are processed and cleared fast considering these are time and temperature-sensitive shipments.

She added that they would continue to coordinate with Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for other updates and guidelines.

The 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, which arrived via Qatar airlines from Russia on May 1, is the ninth batch of Covid-19 vaccines cleared by the bureau.

Previous vaccines cleared include 3.5 million doses of Sinovac and 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca

The Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by Russia-based Gamaleya Institute. Last March, the Food and Drug Administration gave approval to Sputnik V for emergency use.

Earlier, BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero has instructed the BOC’s Covax special handling team to ensure that the vaccine shipments are given priority and expedited clearance. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

