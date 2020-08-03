‘Crime group member’ killed in Pagadian City shootout

by: Philippine News Agency |
‘Crime group member’ killed in Pagadian City shootout

ZAMBOANGA CITY–An alleged crime group member was killed in a sting operation in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, a police official said Monday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the slain suspect as Ricky Lantaca, a resident of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, who was killed in a shootout with policemen Sunday morning in Pagadian City.

Duco said the policemen launched the operation based on the reported presence of a person lurking in Purok Salingsing, Barangay Balintawak.

He said that Lantaca, who was seen walking along the roadside, pulled a handgun and opened fire when about to be stopped and frisked by the responding policemen.

He said Lantaca was allegedly one of the gun-for-hire personality and person of interest in the robbery with homicide and carnapping incidents in Pagadian City, based on the recovered closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Lantaca yielded a .45-caliber pistol; one fired cartridge case of .45-caliber ammunition, and other pieces of evidence, the police official said. Teofilo Garcia, Jr /PNA – northboundasia.com



