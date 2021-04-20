COVID FACILITY

by: Avito Dalan-PNA |
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso shows the Aerial perspective of the Manila Covid-19 field hospital that will be built on Burnham Green, Rizal Park during the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday (April 20, 2021). The event was also graced by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Chief Implementer National Task Force Against Covid-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Secretary Vivencio Dizon, and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com

