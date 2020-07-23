Covid-19 testing in Region 1 averages 800 daily: DOH

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing in Region 1 (Ilocos) now averages 800 daily and turn-around time now takes two-days maximum with four accredited facilities, the Department of Health Center for Health and Development Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) reported on Thursday.

In the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Pangasinan chapter virtual forum, Dr. Rheuel Bobis, DOH-CHD-1 information officer, said the four facilities in the region have increased their testing capacity.

He said the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) alone now tests 300 to 500 specimens daily as compared to 50 to 100 before.

“The DOH helps the hospitals to meet the demand,” he said.

Bobis said the turn-round time or the release of the Covid-19 test results takes a maximum of two days as compared to the five to seven days before.

The other facilities are in Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; and two at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, Bobis said the DOH is now preparing for the arrival of more locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in the region next week through the Hatid Tulong program of the government.

“We are setting up the drop-off points in Pangasinan, La Union and Ilocos Norte, except in Ilocos Sur where the local government unit (LGU) decided not to receive LSIs at the moment,” he said.

The drop-off points, he added, will be a venue where the LSIs documents will be checked and where their respective LGUs will fetch them.

“The list is being finalized and will be coordinated to the LGUs,” Bobis said. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





