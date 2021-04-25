Covid-19 testing for volleyball tryouts set

MANILA – The players invited to try out for the Philippine indoor and beach volleyball teams are set to undergo coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing before making their way to Subic.

Separated into batches based on when they will actually leave for the Metro Olongapo area, the spikers will do their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing beginning Monday.

The women’s volleyball players and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) staff that will oversee the event will first undergo Covid-19 testing on Monday, while the men’s volleyball players are scheduled to undergo testing on Tuesday.

The invited beach volleyball players will then take their testing on Wednesday.

The testing will all take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The tests are in compliance with the PNVF’s requirement for all athletes, coaches, officials and staff to be tested of Covid-19 48 hours before they proceed to Subic.

The indoor volleyball tryouts are set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium, while the beach volleyball tryouts will commence on Friday at the Subic Bay Tennis Courts.

“These RT-PCR tests are first and foremost on the PNVF’s list of priorities for these tryouts,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “The health and safety of everyone in the Subic bubble is paramount to the federation.”

Meanwhile, for further health and safety practices, all the players are required to wear face masks during the tryouts as agreed upon by the PNVF, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and the Philippine Red Cross. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com

