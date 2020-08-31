Covid-19 infections worldwide surpass 25M

ANKARA – The worldwide tally for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections surpassed 25 million Sunday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s running data showed the global Covid-19 infections stood at 25,009,739, while death toll from the disease hit 842,709, with the number of recoveries reaching 16,411,400.

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with over 5.96 million cases and 182,779 deaths.

In number of fatalities, the US is followed by Brazil with 120,262 deaths and Mexico with 63,819.

A total of 63,498 people in India have lost the battle against the virus, followed by the UK with 41,585 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Brazil has the second-highest number of infections exceeding 3.84 million, followed by India, Russia, and Peru.

China, the ground zero of the disease, has registered 89,863 cases so far and its death toll continues to stand at 4,721.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery. (Anadolu)





