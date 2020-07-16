COVID-19 In La Union: 1 Dead, 1 Positive Case

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A 74-year-old male died Tuesday of the dreaded Covid-19 while another person was declared infected with the corona virus on the same day in the province of La Union.

In an official statement, San Fernando City Mayor Alfredo Pablo R. Ortega said that the fatality had not travelled and had no contact with any person with Covid-19 was from Barangay San Agustin. He underwent treatment of the disease at the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) yesterday.

The patient had prolonged cough with body weakness and loss of appetite. The PCR Swab Test was taken upon admission at ITRMC, and the result, released July 14, had found him positive for COVID-19.

The local government here assured to bury the body immediately after several health protocols were taken.

Ortega ordered the said barangay to be placed under heightened community quarantine. All households in the area will be under strict monitoring and shall stay inside their homes to ensure the containment of the virus, he said.







The City Health Office will conduct the COVID-19 expanded testing on the identified close contacts.

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force is collaborating with the DOH-RO1 through the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) and the San Agustin Barangay Council for the conduct of strict measures on proper handling and contact tracing.

Meanwhile, in Tubao town, a 44-year-old male seafarer of Barangay Pideg was found positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Jonalyn Fontanilla-Piayas in her official statement Wednesday.

The patient had travelled to Metro Manila for his medical examination and was found positive of the disease as per his COVID RT-PCR test results.

The patient is asymptomatic, and is now confined at the La Union Medical Center in Agoo town.

The local government unit here is now making actions for the said corona virus disease patient affected in the town.

La Union has a total of 28 confirmed positive cases of corona virus infections; 6 died while the rest have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Erwin Beleo / Northbound Philippines News





