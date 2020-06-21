Covid-19 cases surpass 30K; 243 new recoveries reported

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 653 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, raising the overall tally to 30,052.

The DOH said 238 of the new cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 415 are “fresh cases” or results released to the patient within the past three days.

Of the fresh cases, 219 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 89 from Region 7 (Central Visayas) while the remaining 107 are from other regions.

Meanwhile, 32 of the late cases are from NCR, 177 from Central Visayas, and the remaining 29 from other regions.

The DOH also reported 243 new recoveries and 19 new deaths.

To date, the total number of recoveries nationwide is 7,893 while the death toll is 1,169.

In its case bulletin, the DOH noted that there are 20,600 active Covid-19 cases where 550 or 2.7 percent are asymptomatic, 19,963 or 96.9 percent have mild symptoms, 69 or 0.3 percent have severe symptoms, and 18 or 0.1 percent are in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, the DOH has 13,679 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 36.65 percent of 3,121 ward beds; 34.24 percent of 9,218 isolation beds; and 34.25 percent of 1,340 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,998 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 18.87 percent in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, some 52,441 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, some 3,208 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





