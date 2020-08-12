Covid-19 cases surpass 20 million globally

by: Anadolu |
Covid-19 cases surpass 20 million globally

ANKARA – More than 20 million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled late Monday by US-based Johns Hopkins University.  

There are 20,001,019 confirmed Covid-19 cases globally. A total of 733,897 people have died after contracting the virus while 12,209,074 have recovered after treatment. Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and territories. 

The US is leading with the most confirmed infections at 5,085,821, followed by Brazil with over three million cases and India with more than two million. (Anadolu)



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019