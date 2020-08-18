Covid-19 cases rise by 4,836; recoveries climb to 112,861

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 4,836 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 169,213 with only 53,665 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 84 out of 105 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.5 percent were mild, 6.2 percent were asymptomatic, 0.9 percent was severe, and 1.3 percent were critical patients.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2,959 cases, Laguna with 321 cases, Cavite with 220 cases, Rizal with 185 cases, and Bulacan with 145 cases.

These areas are currently under the second-most stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

“Of the 4,836 reported cases today, 4,223 or 87 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 4-17). The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 2,592 or 54 percent, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 715 or 15 percent, and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 296 or 6 percent,” the DOH said.

The department also reported 182 new recoveries and seven deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112,861 and the number of deaths to 2,687.

“Of the seven deaths, all seven or 100 percent were reported in August, and the deaths were from Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with two or 29 percent, Region 9 (Central Visayas) with one or 14 percent, NCR with four or 22 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with one or 14 percent, and Region 11 (Davao) with one or 14 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 97 duplicates were removed from the total case count and of these, 76 were recovered cases and one death.

As of Monday, the 82 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 27 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 1,956,496 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 19,000 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 51 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 47 percent of 12,300 isolation beds; and 53 percent of 5,000 ward beds.

About 28 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





