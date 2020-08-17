Covid-19 cases rise by 3,314; recoveries climb to 112,759

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 3,314 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 164,474.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 91 out of 105 operational laboratories.

Majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,918 cases, Laguna with 274 cases, Cavite with 219 cases, Rizal with 118 cases and Bulacan with 105 cases.

These areas are currently under the second-most stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

“Of the 3,314 reported cases today, 2,854 or 86 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 3-16, 2020). The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 1,656 or 58 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 672 or 24 percent and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 131 or 5 percent,” the DOH said.

The department also reported 237 new recoveries and 18 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112,759 and the number of deaths to 2,681.

“Of the 18 deaths, four or 22 percent in August, 12 or 67 percent in July and two or 11 percent in June and the deaths were from Region 4A (Calabarzon) with five 5 or 28 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) with four or 22 percent, NCR with four or 22 percent, Region 3 (Central Visayas) with three or 17 percent, Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) with one or 6 percent, and BARMM with one or 6 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 93 duplicates were removed from the total case count and of these, 64 recovered cases and two deaths have been removed.

The health department also reported 49,034 active cases — about 91.1 percent are mild, 6.5 percent are asymptomatic, 1.0 percent are severe, and 1.4 percent are critical patients.

As of Sunday, the 81 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 27 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 1,921,207 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has an 18,900 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 51 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 46 percent of 12,200 isolation beds; and 51 percent of 5,000 ward beds.

About 30 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





