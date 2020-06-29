Covid-19 cases reach 36.4K; recoveries rise to 9.9K

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 985 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 36,438.

The DOH said 342 of the additional cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 643 are “fresh cases” or results released to the patient within the past three days.

Of the fresh cases, 223 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 106 from Central Visayas, and 314 are from other regions.

Meanwhile, some 96 of the late cases are from the NCR, 29 from Central Visayas, and 217 are from other regions.

The DOH also reported 270 new recoveries and 11 new deaths.

“Of the 11 reported deaths, eight or 73 percent occurred between June 6 to 23, 2020. Two duplicates were removed from total case count. The total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation,” the DOH said.

To date, the total number of recoveries nationwide is 9,956, while the death toll is 1,255.

In its case bulletin, the DOH noted that there are 24,525 active Covid-19 cases where 922 or 3.8 percent are asymptomatic, 23,451 or 95.6 percent have mild symptoms, 126 or 0.5 percent have severe symptoms, and 26 or 0.1 percent are in critical condition.

As of Sunday, the DOH has 13,493 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 43.54 percent of 3,211 ward beds; 37.47 percent of 8,982 isolation beds; and 34.92 percent of 1,300 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,950 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 23.23 percent in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, some 58,984 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, some 3,193 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities. PNA – northboundasia.com