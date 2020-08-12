Covid-19 cases in Tarlac climb to 125

TARLAC CITY, Tarlac – Six new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were reported in this province, bringing the total number of infections to 125 as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said most of the new cases have history of exposure to coronavirus patients.

The task force said the new confirmed cases are three from Bamban; and one each in Pura, Capas and this city.

The three cases from Bamban are all males — a 20-year-old and 21-year-old both from Barangay Anupul, and a 30-year-old from Barangay Lourdes. They all got the infection from Covid-19 patients.

They were swabbed by the Tarlac Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit and are all quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, this province.

The fourth new case is a 57-year-old female from Barangay Maungib, Pura town, who is presently confined in a private hospital here.

The fifth case is a nine-year-old boy from Barangay Aranguren in Capas, who had been exposed to a Covid-19 case. He was referred to a government hospital here.

The sixth case is a 23-year-old male driver who had history of travel to Isabela. He is presently quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center.

The task force said there are now 66 active cases in the province.

The number of recoveries remain at 51 while the number of deaths at 11.

Governor Susan Yap reminded her constituents to observe strict health protocols to stop the community spread of the dreaded disease. Zorayda Tecson /PNA – northboundasia.com





