Covid-19 cases in PH near 26K mark

MANILA – The number of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines has climbed to 25,930 after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 539 new cases Sunday.

The new cases account for 366 “fresh” test results or those reported within the last three days and 173 late cases or backlogs validated only recently.

Of the overall tally, 248 are new recoveries raising the number to 5,954.

Meanwhile, total deaths climbed to 1,088 with 14 new fatalities.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier floated three options for the new quarantine classification to be implemented over Metro Manila and Cebu by June 16.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte could retain the general community quarantine (GCQ) classification in both areas, place them in the least strict modified GCQ (MGCQ), or return them to more strict modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). PNA – northboundasia.com