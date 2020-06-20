Covid-19 cases in PH exceed 29K

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 943 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, raising the overall tally to 29,400.

The DOH said 365 of the new cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 578 are “fresh cases” or test results that came out and were validated in the last three days.

Of the fresh cases, 218 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 296 from Region 7 (Central Visayas) while the remaining 64 are from other regions.

DOH said Saturday’s fresh cases were based on the daily accomplishment reports submitted by only 49 out of 59 current operational labs.

The DOH also reported 272 new recoveries, raising the tally to 7,650.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 20 new deaths, bringing the total number to 1,150.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) earlier directed the National Task Force (NTF) to do a one-week evaluation of the Cebu City local government’s response to Covid-19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, also acting as IATF-EID spokesperson, said the assessment would begin on June 22. PNA – northboundasia.com





