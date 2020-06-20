Covid-19 cases in PH exceed 29K

by: Philippine News Agency |
Covid-19 cases in PH exceed 29K

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 943 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, raising the overall tally to 29,400.

The DOH said 365 of the new cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 578 are “fresh cases” or test results that came out and were validated in the last three days.

Of the fresh cases, 218 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 296 from Region 7 (Central Visayas) while the remaining 64 are from other regions.

DOH said Saturday’s fresh cases were based on the daily accomplishment reports submitted by only 49 out of 59 current operational labs.

The DOH also reported 272 new recoveries, raising the tally to 7,650.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 20 new deaths, bringing the total number to 1,150.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) earlier directed the National Task Force (NTF) to do a one-week evaluation of the Cebu City local government’s response to Covid-19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, also acting as IATF-EID spokesperson, said the assessment would begin on June 22. PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION