Covid-19 cases in PCOO, attached agencies rise to 414

MANILA – The number of employees who contracted Covid-19 at the Presidential Communications Operations (PCOO) and its attached agencies climbed to 414 on Sunday.

Data from the PCOO showed five more cases reported at the News and Information Bureau (NIB) bringing the total Covid-19 tally to 414 while total active cases went up to 68.

The death toll remains at nine as no additional deaths were recorded while nine new survivors bring the total tally to 337 recoveries.

As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, the PCOO listed down the number of Covid-19 infections in the agency:

— PCOO Proper — 7 active, 69 recovered, 3 deaths

— APO Production Unit (APO) — 6 active, 27 recovered, 1 death

— Bureau of Broadcast Services (BBS) — 7 active, 14 recovered, 1 death

— Bureau of Communication Services (BCS) — 3 recovered

— Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) — 14 active, 1 death

— News and Information Bureau (NIB) — 9 active, 17 recovered

— National Printing Office (NPO) — 13 active, 46 recovered

— Philippine Information Agency (PIA) — 3 active, 14 recovered

— People’s Television Network (PTV) — 6 active, 115 recovered, 3 deaths

— Radio-TV Malacañang (RTVM) — 3 active, 32 recovered

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29.

He announced that he has “fully recovered” from Covid-19 on April 10.

Andanar vowed to give assistance and support to the family of infected employees.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday approved the recommendation of PCOO and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) to make frontline workers in private and government news media fall under the A4 category priority list of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program.

Andanar said the IATF-EID’s approval reflects the Duterte government’s vow to ensure the safety and security of media workers in the country, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com

