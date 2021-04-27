Court orders arrest of Sandra Cam, 6 others for murder

MANILA – An arrest warrant has been handed down against Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Board member Sandra Cam, her son, Marco Martin, and five others in connection with the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III in Manila two years ago.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 Judge Dinnah Aguila-Topacio issued the warrant Monday for the murder and frustrated murder charges filed by the Department of Justice.

“The Court after examining the information, the resolution of the Department of Justice Panel of Prosecutors, the complaint affidavit and other supporting documents, thereto finds probable cause to issue warrants of arrest against the accused,” the resolution read.

No bail was recommended.

Also ordered arrested were Nelson Cambaya, Junel Gomez, Juanito De Luna, Bradford Solis, and Rigor dela Cruz.

Yuson, his aide, Alberto Alforte, and Wilfredo Pineda were having breakfast at an eatery in Sampaloc, Manila when they were attacked on October 10, 2019.

Alforte and Pineda were injured.

Cam had previously denied their involvement.

Marco Martin lost to Yuson’s son, Charmax Jan, in the 2019 mayoralty race in Batuan.

Cam first made it in the news in 2005 as a government whistleblower, claiming she was the “bagwoman” of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s son, Juan Miguel Arroyo, and brother-in-law, the late Jose Ignacio Arroyo, in payoffs for the illegal numbers game jueteng. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com

