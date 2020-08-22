Cotabato City cop hurt in shootout; kills attacker

COTABATO CITY – An alleged gunman was killed while a police officer was wounded during a shootout along Sinsuat Avenue here on Friday afternoon.

Col. Richard Fiesta, city police chief, identified the wounded cop as Master Sgt. Salipuddin Pangawilan of the Guindulungan police in Maguindanao who was driving his Toyota Innova when ambushed by gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike at 3:30 p.m.

Pangawilan was heading to the city proper when shot by one of two gunmen.

“Although injured in his shoulder, Pangawilan managed to return fire using his M-4 rifle, killing his ambusher,” Fiesta said in an interview by reporters following the incident.

Police later identified the slain suspect as Edir Sandigan.

Responding police rushed the victims to the hospital but Sandigan later died due to bullet wounds in the head and body.

The slain suspect’s companion who was driving the motorbike sped away but jumped off along Esteros River, leaving his motorbike on the highway.

The motive of the attack remains unknown as of posting, police said. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





