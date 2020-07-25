Cordillera posts highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

BAGUIO CITY – The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) reported the highest single-day number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, with 18 new cases.

In its Covid-19 tracker, the Department of Health (DOH)-Cordillera said the bulk of new infections came from Baguio City with 12, three from Benguet, two from Mountain Province, and one from Abra.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the region to 202.

Meanwhile, the new cases in Baguio City include two male taho vendors ages 30 and 40 from Lower Brookside village and a 27-year-old female artist from Balacbac, Barangay Santo Tomas; a 38-year-old male plumber from Tanco Road, Upper General Luna who underwent swab test at the triage in Saint Vincent Gym; a 27-year-old female physical therapist (PT) from Notre Dame de Chartres Hospital who is a resident at Aquino Street, Middle Quezon Hill.

The other cases are a 23-year-old female receptionist from Lopez Jaena, Aurora Hill; 26-year-old salesman from New Lucban; a 65-year-old housewife from Bakakeng Central; a 37-year-old male driver from Engineers Hill; a 61-year-old male cook from Bakakeng; a 63-year-old male from Sto. Tomas Central and a 51-year-old businesswoman from Malvar, Trancoville.

The city has so far 79 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 31 active cases, 46 recoveries, and two deaths.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong again called on the residents to be extra careful and observe the health protocols by wearing masks properly at all times, observing social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, closed spaces and close conversations, and limiting travel outside homes to essential purposes.

“Please do not let your guards down on our health and quarantine protocols,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Benguet’s new cases include a 56-year-old male and two females aged 23 and 27.

Benguet has a total of 55 confirmed cases, with 11 active cases and 44 recoveries.

Mountain Province’s new cases are male and female, aged 42 and 33, respectively, bringing the total number of cases to five, with four active cases and one recovery.

The new case from Abra is a 16-year-old female. The province so far has 16 confirmed cases, with seven active cases and 10 recoveries. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





