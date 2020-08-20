Cordillera cops destroy P91-M marijuana in 7 days

CAMP DANGWA, La Trinidad, Benguet – The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) police has seized and destroyed a total of PHP91,864,000 worth of marijuana in separate operations in the provinces of Kalinga and Abra from August 12 to 19.

Personnel from the Police regional office and the Philippine Army destroyed PHP80.86 million worth of marijuana at Mount Chumanchil, Barangay Loccong in Tinglayan, Kalinga during a three-day marijuana eradication operation from August 17 to 19.

BGen. R’Win Pagkalinawan, Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) Director, on Thursday said some 404,300 fully grown marijuana plants were discovered in nine separate plantation sites on an estimated land area of some 21,000 square meters.

On August 15, a total of 31 bricks and 10 tubular marijuana were confiscated from three persons who tried to sell the items to a law enforcement officer at Bulanao Centro, Tabuk City, also in Kalinga.

On August 14, government law enforcers also destroyed 30,000 fully grown marijuana plants worth PHP6 million on a 5,000-square meter-area also in Barangay Loccong.

On August 12, a total of 20 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants worth PHP4,000 were also destroyed at the forested portion of communal land in Sitio Patatag of Barangay Luzong, Luba, Abra province.







“It is part of the PNP Cordillera’s campaign to rid the cultivation of marijuana plants, preventing the illegal drugs from reaching the urban areas,” Pagkalinawan said.

“PROCOR is determined to totally eradicate the illegal drugs problem in the region, with the ample support of the local communities and different stakeholders. PROCOR alone cannot accomplish the gargantuan task of effectively curbing the drug menace, but with the continuous support of the public, we become strong allies in our battle against illegal drugs,” he added.

Aside from the big haul of illegal drugs, different police units also arrested 11 persons in different buy-bust operations.

Major Carolina Lacuata, regional information officer, in a press release issued on Thursday, said the top 10 drug personalities in the region are now behind bars for attempting to sell illegal drugs.

However, only nine were identified.

She said one of them was Christian Meyer Tolentino Sagun also known as “Tian”, 25, businessman, a resident of Imelda Village, Baguio City who was arrested in a buy-bust operation on August 13 in La Trinidad, Benguet. Seized from him were two plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.







On August 15, police also arrested in Tabuk City several others identified as Mercedes Macaiba, Julius Bagtang and Gilbert Bagtang, all of legal ages, residents of Butbut, Proper Tinglayan. Confiscated from them were 31 bricks and 10 tubular marijuana worth PHP5 million.

On August 16, Oswald Atigan Jimenez was also arrested inside his house in Guinaoang, Mankayan, Benguet, after he sold illegal drugs to one of the operatives. Seized from him were three sachets of shabu.

The operatives also chanced upon at Jimenez’s house Jobert A. Enggo and Joey A. Quimao, who were having pot session.

Leonardo Tocpil Biag Jr., 20, vegetable dealer, and a resident of Bektey, Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet was also arrested on August 17. A sachet of shabu was seized from him.

Arrested on August 19 was Benjie Gulod Ayang-ang, 27, miner and a resident of Camanggaan, Virac, Itogon, Benguet. Seized from him were two sachets of shabu.

Lacuata said all arrested suspects were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





