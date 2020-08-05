Cop, kid survive ambush in Pangasinan town

by: Philippine News Agency |
Cop, kid survive ambush in Pangasinan town

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – A policeman and his son have survived an assassination attempt unscathed here.

In an interview Tuesday, Calasiao police chief Lt. Col. Joseph Fajardo, said the victims, Staff Sgt. Raul Cayabyab, currently assigned at Urdaneta City police station, and his son were about to go for lunch when an unidentified male, wearing a face mask alighted from an Innova car, and fired shots at them on Monday afternoon.

Fajardo said Cayabyab already noticed the car tailing them while they were inside a sports utility vehicle on a highway along Barangay Nalsian.

Both victims were unharmed as Cayabyab immediately drove his vehicle to the Calasiao police station, about a kilometer away from the place of incident, while the gunman fled.

The authorities recovered 10 fired cartridges from a 9-millimeter pistol.

Fajardo said they are investigating the incident that may be connected to the job, business, or personal life of the victim. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com



