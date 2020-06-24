Cop in San Carlos City recovers from Covid-19

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – A 29-year-old policeman from Barangay Baldog here who had caught the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has tested negative for the disease.

In a statement released by the City Information Office on Tuesday, the City Health Office (CHO) said the patient, who is assigned to the Sual town police station, has been discharged from the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital after being treated for almost two weeks.

The CHO said the city’s second Covid-19 patient is subject to a 14-day home quarantine.

City health officials were able to trace at least nine persons who had close contact with the patient and they were given the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

“Six close contacts of the Covid-19 patient all tested negative while the other three are still waiting for the results,” it added.

It can be recalled that the patient had close contact with the first positive case here, also a policeman, on May 28.

Meanwhile, the third case of Covid-19 in the city, also a policeman residing in Barangay Bacanar here and assigned to the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, has been admitted to a health care facility.

Those who had close contact with him are waiting for the result of their RT-PCR tests, along with other front-liners in the city who underwent confirmatory testing.

“Our barangay health emergency response team, barangay health workers, and the CHO have been monitoring suspected and probable cases in the city,” the CHO said in the statement. PNA – northboundasia.com





