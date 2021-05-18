Comelec eyes adjusting campaign rules for 2022 polls

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it is looking at adjusting the rules on campaigning for next year’s elections.

“As of now, the existing guidelines are still face to face. However, we are studying the possibilities of modifying our rules on campaigning since we have a pandemic. We will see if we can do that as we progress,” Commissioner Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio said in a virtual presser.

She said if the Covid-19 situation does not allow the traditional way of campaigning, the poll body may have to introduce new campaigning forms.

“So if it is really not advisable for candidates to go face to face campaign, we may limit or introduce other forms of campaigning that candidates can adopt,” Ampoloquio added.

Before the pandemic, election campaign in the country is mainly held in various areas through gatherings where candidates present their plans to voters.

Candidates and their supporters also use posters, television and radio ads, newspaper ads, and social media in persuading voters.

Based on the calendar of activities for the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE) released by the poll body, the campaign period for national positions is from Feb. 8, 2022, to May 7, 2022, or 90 days before the scheduled elections.

These are for the positions of President, Vice-President, Senator, and party-list groups participating in the party-list system of representation.

On the other hand, local candidates are allowed to campaign 45 days before the polls or starting from March 25, 2022, to May 7, 2022.

These are candidates for the positions of members of the House of Representatives, and elective regional, provincial, city, and municipal officials.

The election period will be from January 9, 2022 to June 6, 2022. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

