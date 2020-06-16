Cloudy with some rains over PH Tuesday

MANILA – Cloudy skies and some rain showers will prevail over most parts of the archipelago as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continue to affect Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, a weather specialist said on Tuesday.

“The ITCZ causes cloudiness and rains,” said Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA forecast Mindanao to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Rojas said the other parts of the country may experience thunderstorms that may last two hours or more.

“Metro Manila will have a warm and humid weather, but expect thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon,” Rojas added.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the whole country.

Rojas said PAGASA does not see any weather disturbance that may develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next three to five days. (PNA)





