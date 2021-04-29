Clergy, faithful urged to pray for India

MANILA – An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) asked priests and the faithful to include in their prayers the people of India which is currently grappling with an unprecedented surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Let us always remember and include India in our prayers and Holy Masses, that with the rest of world, this Covid-19 pandemic will end and healing will come to all of us,” Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People said in a statement on Thursday.

He also encouraged prelates and the faithful to bring hope and help everyone who is affected by the pandemic.

“All of us must beg our almighty God to lead us to safety, sound health, and success in combatting this coronavirus,” the Balanga bishop added.

He reminded Filipinos to strictly adhere to the safety protocols provided by the government to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“With what is happening in India, let us here in our country, be more serious and be stricter to implement and follow the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) protocols. Let us do what is most necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, to protect and help one another from this Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

India is currently battling a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 18.3 million cases and over 200,000 deaths.

The South Asian nation has been recording over 300,000 new Covid-19 cases and 2,000 deaths daily for the past week. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

