Classes in Marikina suspended for 1 month

MANILA – Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro on Monday said classes in all levels in the city will be suspended for one month following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina.

He made the announcement during the national government’s relief operation and distribution of financial assistance to nearly 1,500 families in the city who have been affected by heavy floods brought by “Ulysses”.

“One month suspension [of classes] from this week, starting today (Nov. 16) and for the next four weeks,” he told reporters during an interview.

He said the suspension is due to the still unstable internet connection and damaged self-learning modules which have been submerged in floodwater.

Teodoro said the suspension will give school officials enough to reproduce and redistribute learning modules.

The suspension will also allow the local government and residents to conduct cleanup as most parts the city are still covered with mud following the massive flooding due to the typhoon, he added.

“We need to establish a proper environment,” he said.

He said the suspension might be further extended if the students and learning materials are not yet prepared.

Marikina City has been badly devastated by Typhoon Ulysses after heavy rains increased the Marikina River’s water level to 22 meters high, causing it to overflow, flooding many areas of the city.

Thousands of families in Marikina have been displaced by the typhoon.







