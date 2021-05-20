Chinese kidnap victim rescued, suspects arrested

MANILA – Police have rescued a Chinese national from his three captors – two Chinese and a Filipino – who were arrested during operations in Pasay City last May 18.

On Thursday, Col. Rudolph Dimas, Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) acting director, identified the victim as Sun Xia Lin, 27.

He said the victim was held at the Atrium Hotel by his kidnappers who were identified as Alvin Cardeño Israel, 36; and Chinese nationals Li Fei, 28; and Ye Hong, 27.

“An inquest proceeding will be conducted at the Department of Justice against the suspects who are now temporarily under the custody of the PNP-AKG,” Dimas said.

Police said the victim was kidnapped in the afternoon of May 16 while on his way to the Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic in Makati City where he was scheduled to undergo a RT-PCR test as a requirement for his job application in a POGO firm.

His captors demanded an undetermined amount of ransom from his cousin at around 3 p.m. on the same day.

The victim’s family paid PHP1,490,000 through an online transaction.

However, the victim was not released after the payment, prompting relatives to report the incident to the police on May 17. with Lloyd Caliwan/PNA – northboundasia.com

