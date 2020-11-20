China donates P22-M to support ‘Ulysses’ relief efforts

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
China donates P22-M to support ‘Ulysses’ relief efforts

MANILA  – The Chinese government has committed PHP22 million to support the Philippines’ relief efforts following the destruction brought about by typhoon Ulysses, which killed 73 and affected thousands since it made landfall last November 11.

“In order to express our heartfelt sympathies to those suffering from the recent typhoons, the Chinese government has decided to donate three million RMB (approximately PHP22 million) to the Philippine government to help those hit by the Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco),” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Early this month, it donated relief goods worth RMB1 million (approximately PHP7.3 million) to help those hit by typhoon Rolly.

The said donation will be distributed to the affected families in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes early next week, the Embassy said.

Aside from injuries, “Ulysses” also swept away houses, and brought damage to agriculture and infrastructure in various regions.

In announcing its latest assistance, the Embassy said Beijing stands ready to assist Manila in the face of difficulties.

“China and the Philippines always stand together as trusted friends in the face of difficulties,” it said. “We believe that under the strong leadership of the Philippine Government, the Philippine people will overcome the disaster and resume normal life at the earliest date.” Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com



