Chances of rains over Metro Manila on SONA day

MANILA – Metro Manila may experience rains in the afternoon or evening, a weather specialist said on Monday.

Ariel Rojas, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila will experience rains Monday, when Pres. Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his 5th State of the Nation Address.

He added that PAGASA does not see any weather disturbance affecting the country, and that the low-pressure area the weather bureau has been monitoring dissipated around 2 a.m.

The prevailing weather system is the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, he said.

This will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over Visayas and Mindanao. Thunderstorms may likely be experienced in the afternoon.

The rest of Luzon may also have isolated rain showers caused by localized thundertorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas. Coastal waters along these areas will be slight to moderate.

Elsewhere, winds will be light with slight seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)





