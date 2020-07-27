Chances of rains over Metro Manila on SONA day

by: Philippine News Agency |

MANILA – Metro Manila may experience rains in the afternoon or evening, a weather specialist said on Monday.

Ariel Rojas, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila will experience rains Monday, when Pres. Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his 5th State of the Nation Address. 

He added that PAGASA does not see any weather disturbance affecting the country, and that the low-pressure area the weather bureau has been monitoring dissipated around 2 a.m.

The prevailing weather system is the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, he said.

This will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over Visayas and Mindanao. Thunderstorms may likely be experienced in the afternoon.

The rest of Luzon may also have isolated rain showers caused by localized thundertorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas. Coastal waters along these areas will be slight to moderate.

Elsewhere, winds will be light with slight seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)



Suggested Videos

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union