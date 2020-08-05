Central Luzon coronavirus tally climbs to 2,384

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Health-Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH-CLCHD) on Tuesday asked residents to observe minimum health standards as much as possible as the number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the region is continuously rising.

Cesar Cassion, DOH-CLCHD regional director, said constant observation of safety protocols such as the use of face mask when going out, frequent sanitation and hand hygiene, avoiding touching surfaces and face, keeping a safe distance (at least one meter apart) from other people, avoiding non-essential travels, and staying at home as much as possible can help everyone stay away from the virus.

“Keeping one’s self healthy and strong by having a well-balanced diet, physical activities, and having enough rest and sleep can spare each one from being infected,” Cassion said in a statement.

He also said the fight against Covid-19 needs everybody’s cooperation for us to win the battle against the dreaded disease.

“We have to continue doing our civic duty to save our fellow Filipinos from this unseen enemy. Let us follow our local leaders, always observe the recommended minimum health standards, and get information from credible sources. Together, let us end this crisis and start living a healthy lifestyle,” Cassion said.

The DOH-CLHD, in its Monday bulletin, said the region now has 2,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 950 recoveries and 97 deaths.

Bulacan has the most number of positive cases at 1,265, followed by Bataan with 374. Pampanga is third with 315 cases. Zorayda Tecson /PNA – northboundasia.com





