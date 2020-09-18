Cemeteries, columbariums closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4: Palace

by: Filane Cervantes-PNA |
Cemeteries, columbariums closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4: Palace

MANILA – All private and public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums in the country will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the observance of the Undas season, Malacañang announced on Friday.

In a news conference, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) ratified the decision in its Resolution No. 72.

Roque noted that the public could visit these places before or after the scheduled closure of the cemeteries with a maximum venue capacity of 30 percent. They will be allowed to enter from Sept. 17 to Oct. 28, and from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

The wearing of face masks and face shields and the observance of physical distancing will be required.

“Puwede naman po tayo dumalaw bago isara at matapos isara ang mga sementeryo pero 30 percent nga po ang capacity, kinakailangan face masks, face shields,” Roque said.

Age restrictions shall not apply to visitors in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019