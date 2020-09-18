Cemeteries, columbariums closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4: Palace

MANILA – All private and public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums in the country will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the observance of the Undas season, Malacañang announced on Friday.

In a news conference, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) ratified the decision in its Resolution No. 72.

Roque noted that the public could visit these places before or after the scheduled closure of the cemeteries with a maximum venue capacity of 30 percent. They will be allowed to enter from Sept. 17 to Oct. 28, and from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

The wearing of face masks and face shields and the observance of physical distancing will be required.

“Puwede naman po tayo dumalaw bago isara at matapos isara ang mga sementeryo pero 30 percent nga po ang capacity, kinakailangan face masks, face shields,” Roque said.

Age restrictions shall not apply to visitors in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





