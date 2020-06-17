Cebu City mayor taps cops, soldiers to strictly enforce ECQ rules

CEBU CITY – Mayor Edgardo Labella has directed the military, police and barangay officials “to strictly enforce” health and safety measures to further prevent increase of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here.

Labella signed on Tuesday night a stricter Executive Order No. 82 implementing the directive of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to revert the city to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

In the EO, he directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) “to implement the full extent” of the EO.

He also directed village officials and other force multipliers to fully enforce the provisions of the EO and further instructed the 80 barangays to “immediately establish checkpoints in strategic areas within their respective areas of jurisdictions, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies”.

On Tuesday, Labella told the police, military and village officials “not to hesitate to impose sanctions” on violators of ECQ protocols.

He also said he will impose sanctions on village officials if they fail to institute strict quarantine protocols in their jurisdiction.

Labella specifically emphasized in his new order the “mandatory stay-at-home order” for all the city residents during the ECQ period and limiting movement outside their home only for purposes of accessing basic necessities and services and for work in permitted offices or establishments”.







As previously enforced, only one member of the household is permitted to go out of the residence to buy essential goods. The City Hall-issued quarantine pass must always be carried.

Labella allowed public and private hospitals, health, emergency and front-line services, including dialysis and chemotherapy centers to operate in full operational capacity, along with the manufacturers of medicine and medical supplies, industries involved in agriculture, forestry and fishery, delivery and courier services.

He also allowed on a 50 percent operational capacity private establishments involved in providing essential goods and services and media establishments.

Permitted to operate on skeletal force are other medical, dental, rehabilitation, optometry clinics, pharmacies, veterinary clinics, banks, pawnshops, capital markets, water supply, power firms, gasoline stations and telecommunications companies.

Also, airline companies, business process outsourcing firms, export, funeral services, necrological services, security service, printing presses, repair and maintenance firms, and real estate companies are also allowed to operate with a skeletal workforce.

“Mass gatherings such as but not limited to movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings shall be prohibited,” the EO also said.

Aside from the police, military and barangays, the Business Permit and Licensing Office, Prevention, Restoration, Order and Beautification and Enforcement, Cebu City Treasurer’s Office, Market Operations Division and Cebu City Health Office are directed to assist in strictly enforcing the ECQ protocols. John Rey Saavedra /PNA – northboundasia.com





