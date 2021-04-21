Cargo vessel rescues fishermen off Basilan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A cargo vessel rescued six fishermen from this city and neighboring areas after their fishing boat capsized last Monday in the Moro Gulf off Lanhil Island in Basilan province.

Lt. Junior Grade Dave Michael Acorda, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard station here, said Wednesday the fishermen were saved by crew members of MV West Ocean 12 after reportedly drifting in the seas for about two hours.

He said they were brought to the port of the Damalerio Fishing Enterprise in Barangay Tambler here Tuesday morning.

Citing accounts from the fishermen, Acorda said they were reportedly fishing at a portion of the Moro Gulf around noon last Monday when their boat, identified as FB Khalifa, was hit by huge waves and eventually capsized.

“They held on to their boat’s remains until they were found around 2 p.m. by the passing MV West Ocean 12,” he said in a report.

The cargo vessel which lists Surigao as its homeport came from Iligan City and was en route then to this city, he said.

Rescued were Jerry Talledo, 44, of Glan, Sarangani; Arsenio Tolibio, 38, of Polomolok, South Cotabato; Arnel Umpang, Japeth Bastida and Reynaldo Tamael of Barangay Calumpang here; and, Mama Gandal of Buluan, Maguindanao.

Acorda said they were turned over to Barangay Calumpang for quarantine and other health-related interventions. Richelyn Gubalani / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

