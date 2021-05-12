CAR police intensifies imposition of health protocol

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – The police in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has intensified the implementation of minimum public health standards (MPHS) in adherence to the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, information officer of the Police Regional Office (PROCor), on Tuesday said Regional Director BGen. Ronald Oliver Lee has directed all unit commanders in the region to intensify the implementation and imposition of health and safety protocols.

“This is also in line with the directive of the new Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar,” he said.

Abellanida said that Lee has asked all senior police officials including heads of Police Regional Offices and national support and service units to be strict and systematic but not abusive in implementing the health protocols in their respective areas of responsibility.

“Effective communication and engagement with communities is essential for people to know and understand the situation, practice protective measures thus preventing the further spread of the virus,” said the police captain, quoting Lee’s order.

Abellanida also said that the policemen have been reminded that penalties to be imposed should be in accordance with existing ordinances of the local government units. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com

