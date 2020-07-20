Bus driver for OFWs tests positive for coronavirus

LAOAG CITY – A 37-year-old bus driver from Ilocos Sur who is transporting returning overseas Filipino workers around Luzon tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), making him the province’s seventh Covid-19 case or IS-C7.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson confirmed this on Sunday as he relayed that IS-C7 is from Candon City, with travel history to Bicol, National Capital Region, Tarlac, Abra and the whole of Region 1.

“His last transport assignment was on July 13-14, 2020. He began experiencing fever and cough on the 15th hence, asked for some time off from work,” said Singson in a public statement posted on the Ilocos Sur provincial government’s official Facebook page.

Upon arrival in Candon City on July 17, the driver proceeded to the Candon City Health Office for rapid testing and he was found positive. He was then referred to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital-Magsingal for admission but due to the progression of his symptoms, he was transferred to the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital-Gabriela Silang, where he was confirmed positive of coronavirus.

According to Singson, “no community needs to be placed on lockdown” as patient IS-C7 immediately reported to the City Health Office upon arrival and that all his movements were limited to hospital checkup.

The Candon City Health Office was also immediately decontaminated and the patient’s limited contacts are already under quarantine and monitoring.

Singson appealed to the public to help pray for the patient’s speedy recovery as he again reminded everyone to observe minimum health standards. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





