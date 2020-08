MOSCOW – Brent oil futures with delivery in October 2020 gained 1.6 percent to USD45.14 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday.

Brent prices were above USD45 per barrel last time on March 6, the day before the price collapse.

Meanwhile WTI June futures prices add 1.53 percent to USD42.35 per barrel.

The dollar dropped by 0.54 percent against the ruble to 73.02 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

The euro declined by 0.3 percent to 86.46 rubles. (TASS)